‘We can only aspire to be as cool and elegant as you’, Netizens react to Zeenat Aman’s look at fashion week

Zeenat Aman, the legendary actress needs no introduction. She has become the talk of the town since her Instagram debut a few weeks back. The actress has taken the social media by storm with her interesting captions on each photo, where she is expressive of her thoughts. She pens down interesting anecdotes, reflects upon her life, and musings on the industry. While mostly her captions draw all the attention, recently she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and turned all heads in her striking red and black pantsuit.

Zeenat Aman gives a sneak peek of backstage

The official handle of Lakme Fashion Week shared a video where the actress is seen owning up the ramp with her elegance. Everyone in the industry reacted to this surprise. The actress was seen wearing a red and black printed blazer, underneath which was a black shirt with red collar, and black pants. Zeenat Aman completed the look with black sunglasses which helped her to ace the outfit. Needless to say, she received the loudest cheer, and all eyes were on her as she walked the stage with confidence at the age of 71.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a backstage photo and her insight on what goes on behind the stage. She wrote, “I’d forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach.” Zeenat was designer Shahin Mannan’s showstopper and expressed her gratitude to everyone for making the experience so special.

Take a look at her post here:

Reaction of netizens

Not just her fans, but also all industry professionals and celebs left no stone unturned in sharing their compliments with the veteran actress. Sayani Gupta who was also seen on the ramp wrote, “Icon. What a please it was today ma’am to share the stage, the ramp, the space with you! An absolute honour! Thank you for paving the way, being the coolest cat and being the warmest and most dignified! Love you so much!” Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Looking as smashing as you did in the Taj Mahal Tea ad Zeenat.”

Fans commented that no one can match her style and elegance. One called her a true inspiration, while another wrote, “No one can match your swag.” “Only wish to be this cool when I’m 70+”, wrote another.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen spotted with Rohman Shawl after walking the ramp at LFW; Says ‘Logo ki dua hai mere paas’-VIDEO