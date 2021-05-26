We can’t wait to witness the bromance between Srikant and JK in the new season of APV's The Family Man 2

Srikant and JK's friendship is total bromance goals!

Amazon Prime Video’s action-packed series, The Family Man will be premiering on the 4th of June and we just can’t wait for it to drop. This series follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who on the surface seems like any middle-class man living a mundane life, but in reality, is leading a life with secrets. He works for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) as an Intelligence Officer.

This trailer of the series created a lot of hype with the critics and audiences alike. The audiences are looking forward to the fast-paced plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s acting, the adrenaline-boosting action sequences and not to forget, the heartwarming and relatable bromance between Srikant and JK. JK (Sharib Hashmi) is Srikant’s colleague and trusted friend who always has his back. The audiences are charmed by their witty banter in the trailer and are looking forward to watch their sweet and sour friendship which is guaranteed to produce some of the most hilarious moments of the series.

From the trailer, we get to know that Srikant has decided to quit his job with the TASC and has taken up a less dangerous (read: boring) desk job. However, it is clear that he misses being on the field. He constantly calls JK to ask him for updates about the missions that he is on and tries to live vicariously through him. JK, however, is quick to catch on that Srikant is bored with his job and misses being in the middle of the action. It is evident that Srikant is suffering from a bad case of FOMO even though he vehemently denies it.

However, Srikant can’t ignore his heart’s true calling and rejoins the TASC. With his partner JK by his side, we can expect many hilarious moments between the two. Their witty banter and light-hearted insults are guaranteed to be one of the highlights of the show. Suffice to say, the fans who are looking forward to Srikant and JK’s bromance will definitely not be disappointed.

This digital series also stars Samantha Akkineni as Srikant’s arch-nemesis and this is her highly anticipated OTT debut. Also, Sharad Kelkar, Priya Mani, and Dalip Tahil play pivotal supporting roles.

Are you also eagerly waiting for the hilarious yet utterly lovable bromance between Srikant and JK like us?

Then save the date for the new season of The Family Man which will be streaming only on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×