‘We can’t cancel everyone’: Kiara Advani opens up on her portrayal of Preeti in film Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani has made significant strides as an actress, featuring in films such as Shershaah, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Jugjugg Jeeyo, establishing herself in the film industry through these acclaimed performances. In a recent interview, Kiara shared insights into portraying characters that can spark conversations and provoke thought. She also addressed the criticism her infamous portrayal of Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh received, emphasizing that it's not possible to cancel everyone.

Kiara Advani on playing Preeti in Kabir Singh

In a recent interview with Femina, Kiara Advani addressed the criticism directed at her character Preeti Sikka in the movie Kabir Singh. She essayed Shahid Kapoor’s love interest in the film which faced certain backlash for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. Kiara asserted that she never played a character she didn't like, emphasizing that if she disliked her character, she wouldn't take on the role.

She added, “We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can’t cancel everyone.” Kiara acknowledged that while some found Kabir Singh objectionable, it sparked discussions about unhealthy relationships. She emphasized the importance of growth and learning from such conversations.

Kiara Advani on doing thought-provoking films like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha

In the same conversation, Kiara Advani shared her perspective on portraying characters in thought-provoking films. She stated, “I have started making movies where the role is exciting and fulfilling as an actor, but, at the same time, it is a film that you can watch with your entire family, and it still leaves you with a thought.” Kiara’s film Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, addresses the issue of divorce and features her as a career-oriented woman.

Discussing her role in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, where her character grapples with past trauma, Kiara expressed pride in the film and the fulfillment she derived from her position. She highlighted it as a significant step in the right direction.

Kiara has the Telugu movie Game Changer with Ram Charan as her upcoming project. She is reportedly joining Aditya Chopra’s spy universe in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. There have also been rumors about her involvement in Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kiara Advani amps up airport style in yellow kurta; fans can't stop gushing over her beauty