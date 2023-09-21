‘We can’t really do that in India’: Alia Bhatt opens up about times she takes daughter Raha out when abroad

Alia Bhatt, in addition to being an exceptional actress, is also a loving mother. Following a series of successful films, she decided to take a brief hiatus before embarking on her next project. Until recently, Alia was in New York with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha. During a recent interview, the star discussed the joy of taking her daughter out, which she finds challenging to do in India.

Alia Bhatt on taking daughter Raha out on strolls when abroad

In a recent interview with InStyle Australia, Alia Bhatt discussed her anticipation of enjoying simple activities like strolling through a park with her daughter, Raha, especially when she's abroad. There are fewer people abroad who recognize her, making it easier to have such experiences. Alia explained, “We can’t really do that in India. I can’t take her out like that, it becomes a little complicated for us. So just walking around and watching her fall asleep in her pram, taking her to cafes and shopping. I put her in my little carrier and she’s just like, strapped onto me. That’s something that I really cherish.”

On September 19, Alia attended the Ganpati celebrations held at Mukesh Ambani's residence. She was accompanied by her director-friend Ayan Mukerji. Alia appeared stunning in a red saree with her hair down and impeccable makeup. She graciously posed for the paparazzi. After a rejuvenating vacation, she had just returned to Mumbai and swiftly resumed work as well as attending public events.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt recently appeared in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Ranveer Singh. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Alia recently received the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards for her outstanding performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Notably, Alia flew to Milan, Italy to attend a fashion event and will soon commence shooting for her upcoming films. Pinkvilla previously reported exclusively that she will lead Vasan Bala’s prison break thriller and join YRF’s spy universe in a solo movie. There are also reports of her reuniting with Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt was 'outstanding' in Gangubai Kathiawadi, says Dalip Tahil; calls Ranbir Kapoor 'very versatile'