We can't unsee Shah Rukh Khan's ripped abs in new still of Pathaan, can you?

Pathaan has become one of the most anticipated films to release in India in a long, long time. Touted as one of the biggest ever action spectacles that audiences have seen in theatres, the visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Well, ever since the trailer has released, fans have been jumping with joy and social media is buzzing with praises for it. Well, ahead of the release of the film, here’s yet another look of SRK which will surely get your excitement levels to rise a notch higher.