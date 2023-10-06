'We did it because...': Akshay Kumar REACTS to Mission Raniganj's tagline change from India to 'Bharat'

Akshay Kumar's recently released film, Mission Raniganj has been creating a lot of buzz lately. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film managed to attract a great deal of attention ever since the updates related to the film were unveiled. While the tracks and trailer of the film were received well, it had become the topic of discussion after its name change. An inspiring life story based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill was earlier titled, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue but changed later to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, amidst India's renaming row. In a recent interview, Khiladi Kumar broke his silence on the film's tagline change.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Mission Raniganj's tagline change

In a recent conversation with News 18, Akshay Kumar addressing the reason behind the tagline change quipped, “Is there anything wrong if we changed it to Bharat? No, right. So just enjoy it.”

He was further prompted that even India was not wrong, the actor was quoted as saying, “I agree India is not wrong and is also right. Bharat is a great name, and it is in our constitution, so we decided to change it.

Remarkably, according to a report published in Indian Express, Akshay Kumar during a virtual interaction with students of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, had explained the importance of narrating the stories of unsung heroes. He stated, “A few years ago, I had the opportunity to talk on a call with Jaswantji when he was alive. He was so humble, simple, and down to earth that it was genuinely an honor talking to him. There’s so much truth and sacrifice in the inspiring stories of such unsung heroes that I would like to keep making films like that and tell today’s youth about such great visionaries.” Jaswant Singh Gill had also graduated from IIT Dhanbad.

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and Ravi Kishan, in pivotal supporting roles.

The film was released worldwide in the theaters today.