'We didn't stop at Rs 300 cr': Jawan director Atlee breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan starrer budget

Amid the huge success of Jawan, the film’s makers, and the team organized a post-release event of the film today at YRF studios in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and the entire cast of Jawan were present at the event. The film has been performing extremely well at the Box Office, making history since its release. It is also garnering praise and positive reviews from the audience, critics, and celebrities as well. Today, during the event, the film’s director Atlee spoke about the film’s budget.

Jawan’s director Atlee opens up on the film’s budget

During the post-release meet of Jawan, the film’s director Atlee spoke about the film’s budget. He said, “I narrated the film on a Zoom call during Covid times. I know theatrical footfall was going down and people were not ready to greenlight even a 30-40 crore film. I know because I am also a producer. But sir (Shah Rukh Khan) greenlighted a Rs 300 cr film when everyone was skeptical. But we didn’t stop at Rs 300 cr. We went more. We made a blockbuster in three days and now, we are flying.”

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about approaching Deepika Padukone for her special appearance in Jawan

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about how he approached Deepika Padukone through his manager, Pooja Dadlani for her role in Jawan while shooting for Besharam Rang. He said, “This is right from day one. We had Deepika in this role but I am saying 'Sir I don't know she'll be busy' and I love her too much, I will never call her for something which doesn't become of essence for her because she started with me, and I have to tell you ki mujhko kahan par..”

He further continued, “So Deepika was doing Besharam Rang and I am sitting. I will not lie, you can ask, so I look at Pooja and say, 'Yeh maa ka role karegi?' She said, 'Shah she loves you too much, she will of course, let me ask.' I said, 'Just ask her.' And I'll tell you honestly, Pooja must have gone 2 seconds to her and came back. She (Deepika) said, 'Yeah whenever you say, just tell Atlee sir, I'll come and do it.' It was very large hearted of her. I know we are very close to each other, we love each other like family but even then sometimes work and profession comes in your head and heart. For her to have done this also as an actor, it's very gutsy. Because I always say there are no small roles, there are only small actors. And I think with this film Deepika really proves to everybody that she's really a large-sized actor, big-sized actor. So, thank you, Deepika.”

Jawan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee, hit the theatres on September 7.

