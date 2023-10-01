'We end up talking about...': Vicky Kaushal REVEALS dinner table conversation with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. The couple got married in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Udaipur. The actor who is currently enjoying the success of The Great Indian Family revealed his dinner table conversation with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif in a recent interview. Is it about films or any other interesting stories? Read below to know what the actor shared.

Vicky Kaushal reveals dinner table conversation with wife Katrina Kaif

In a recent interview with India Today, Vicky Kaushal was asked to share the dinner table conversation at the Kaushal household. Revealing the conversation, especially since his marriage, the actor said, "When Sunny and I had not entered the film industry there used to be no discussion about films at home. At that time majority we used to talk about non-filmy things. But now it's my father, me, Sunny, and Katrina so, many times unintentionally we end up talking about films during dinner, until mom makes it clear that no filmy talks during dinners, then all of us stop talking about films and discuss other stuff."

During Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, one of the contestants asked the actor who decided the menu at his wedding. Vicky said, “I had taken care of the breakfast menu because I had to make sure that chhole bhature and aloo paranthas are included. But Katrina took care of the dinner menu because, for certain reasons, Punjabis don’t really care what they are eating after 8 pm.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work fronts

Vicky was recently seen in The Great Indian Family. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani. It was released in theaters on September 22.

He will be next seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Kaushal will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen in one of the most anticipated films of the year Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film will be released on Diwali, November 10, 2023.

