We forgot to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput for the actor he was, says Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon opened up about her experience of working with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Read on to know more.

Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath was few of the last films that make up for Sushant Singh Rajput's filmography. It will soon be a year since Sushant's demise and his Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon remembered the actor for his impeccable work ethics. Speaking to ETimes, Kanika spoke about how they ended up getting Sushant onboard. “When I wrote the story, it had this really beautiful character of Mansoor, someone who is so pure at heart. He’s a pithoo (a porter who ferries pilgrims on his back), who has this disarming and humble vibe."

She added, "Sushant being a star seemed like the exact opposite in terms of his real personality. We had very few names in mind of the actors who could play that part well. One needed the actor to break out of the mould of being a celebrated person. One also needed to have a certain purity in their heart to be able to play a character like that. We had a narration with Sushant. Before that meeting, I had heard that his choices are unpredictable, and this was a classic love story, which I was not sure he would easily agree to. In my career, I have seen actors going through narrations and asking for time to revert. They don’t commit immediately, but he did."

Kanika revealed that Sushant could see a "new facet" of Mansoor with every few pages of the film's script. Adding that in the last year or so, we forgot to celebrate Sushant as an actor. "For the first time, I had come across an actor who could go so deep into his preparation to bring something on paper to life. In everything that happened last year, we forgot to celebrate the actor that Sushant was. You can pick any film of his, and a piece of him will stay back with you."

Speaking about the great lengths that Sushant went to get into the skin of the character, Kanika said, "In his bid to feel the character closely, he had changed the entire feel of his bedroom. Usko aisa bana diya jaise usmein Mansoor rehta ho! I do my homework as a writer, but Sushant did more than his homework as an actor. I have not come across another person who goes to such lengths. The day I found out what he had done to his room, I knew no one could play Mansoor better. Sushant, like his character in the film, left a void behind. Sushant was the most perfect embodiment of Mansoor in Kedarnath. I had hoped we would work together again, but destiny had other plans.”

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor on Pearl V Puri's arrest: My opinion comes after the girl’s mother told me Pearl is innocent

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×