We forgot to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput for the actor he was, says Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon
Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath was few of the last films that make up for Sushant Singh Rajput's filmography. It will soon be a year since Sushant's demise and his Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon remembered the actor for his impeccable work ethics. Speaking to ETimes, Kanika spoke about how they ended up getting Sushant onboard. “When I wrote the story, it had this really beautiful character of Mansoor, someone who is so pure at heart. He’s a pithoo (a porter who ferries pilgrims on his back), who has this disarming and humble vibe."
She added, "Sushant being a star seemed like the exact opposite in terms of his real personality. We had very few names in mind of the actors who could play that part well. One needed the actor to break out of the mould of being a celebrated person. One also needed to have a certain purity in their heart to be able to play a character like that. We had a narration with Sushant. Before that meeting, I had heard that his choices are unpredictable, and this was a classic love story, which I was not sure he would easily agree to. In my career, I have seen actors going through narrations and asking for time to revert. They don’t commit immediately, but he did."
Kanika revealed that Sushant could see a "new facet" of Mansoor with every few pages of the film's script. Adding that in the last year or so, we forgot to celebrate Sushant as an actor. "For the first time, I had come across an actor who could go so deep into his preparation to bring something on paper to life. In everything that happened last year, we forgot to celebrate the actor that Sushant was. You can pick any film of his, and a piece of him will stay back with you."
Speaking about the great lengths that Sushant went to get into the skin of the character, Kanika said, "In his bid to feel the character closely, he had changed the entire feel of his bedroom. Usko aisa bana diya jaise usmein Mansoor rehta ho! I do my homework as a writer, but Sushant did more than his homework as an actor. I have not come across another person who goes to such lengths. The day I found out what he had done to his room, I knew no one could play Mansoor better. Sushant, like his character in the film, left a void behind. Sushant was the most perfect embodiment of Mansoor in Kedarnath. I had hoped we would work together again, but destiny had other plans.”
ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor on Pearl V Puri's arrest: My opinion comes after the girl’s mother told me Pearl is innocent
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Sushant will always remain in our heart and bullywood will have to repent on their deeds
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Love u Sushant forever.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
We can never forget SSR......he is pure gems....
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Sushant will never be forgotten. He will forever live in our hearts. Bullywood (aka Bollywood) will never be forgiven for what they did to our beloved Sushant.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Sushant stole the show in Kedarnath. Yet more attention was paid to Sara Ali Khan who was mediocre at best. Sushant immortalized himself with excellent performance in Kedarnath. Rest In Peace.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
bollywood forgot nothing. bollywood chose not to. but the. people will never. forget their beloved sushant. not now. not yet. not ever. the. shadow of his. loss will. darken. your. days. bollywood.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Murdered brutally
Anonymous 20 hours ago
The script of Kedarnath was not in favor of the character Mansoor... it was SSR who was cheated completely... the movie was all about to portray all the shades of Sara Ali Khan.. again the nepotism!!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Agreed he was a good actor and would have gone on to become a great actor had he not decided to take his own life. And mind you that is how he died by suicide forget all the conspiracy theories.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Sushant was absolutely amazing in Kedarnath and thank you for writing such beautiful character. Having said that, his brutal murder need to be exposed and now it's open secret how Disha and Sushant was killed by Nexus , I don't mind if later overpowers since it is for greater cause for Humanity for which both of them laid their lives. Their Sacrifice for their country is far greater than any of their other work related achievements.
Anonymous 1 day ago
No one can forget Sushant and no one can forgive Bollywood mafia for taking away a brilliant actor
Anonymous 1 day ago
Madam! You simply made Shushant immortal through Kedarnath. How original was the content of the film, and how beautifully depicted everything in the film. I salute you!