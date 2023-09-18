'We had to tell him that he is the Shah Rukh Khan...': Atlee on SRK lying on floor at Jawan post-release event

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan turned out to be an event and fans flocked to theatres in large numbers. The result was that the film turned out to be a massive critical and commercial success. To celebrate its success, the team of Jawan held a post-release event in Mumbai recently which was attended by its cast and crew.

Atlee talks about Shah Rukh Khan lying on the floor

At the event, SRK noticed that the entire team was sitting down on the floor. He immediately lay on the floor to pose with his team amid widespread cheering and hooting. According to ANI, Atlee revealed this moment as a display of the actor's humility. He said, "We had to tell him that he is the Shah Rukh Khan. He is a very basic human being with a basic heart. (At the event) when I sat down he told me to come and stand with him but there were a lot of people on stage and we had to accommodate all..then he came and lay down on the floor. He is always the same. He can never be changed. I love him."

SRK and Vijay Sethupathi had a moment

At the event, Vijay Sethupathi praised SRK to which King Khan responded, "I love you more, sir. I think, after the press conference, I can propose to you and we can be married, sir." Jokingly, Sethupathi smiled and said that there was "nothing wrong" in it. Meanwhile, the superstar also praised the cast of Jawan. He said, “The wonderful Deepika Padukone is stunning, all the ladies in the film are beautiful. I think Vijay Sethupathi is outstanding, aur Sunil Grover kamaal hain, aur mera toh jawab hi nahi. But iss film ke asli heroes and heroines woh technicians hai jinhone isko 4 saal se banaya hai (...Sunil Grover is exceptional, and as for me, well, there's no comparison. But the true heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who have worked on it for the past four years)."

