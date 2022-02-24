We hand her to you now: Anusha Dandekar congratulates Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar on wedding; PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the newlyweds in town. The couple recently got hitched in Khandala and since then, the pictures from their D-day have been going viral on social media. Everyone from their family has been sharing beautiful pictures of Shibani and Farhan and fans just cannot get enough of the romantic pictures. Today, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar shared a couple of pictures of her sister and her brother-in-law with a quirky message.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anusha Dandekar shared a couple of pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. In the first picture, we can see Farhan and Shibani lost in each other as they kiss in their wedding attire. In the next picture, both of them hold each other and the smile on their face is proof of their happiness. The next couple of pictures are all about celebration, laughter, and joy. Sharing these pictures, Anusha wrote, “A love like this… Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law. I love you both so very much and watching every day go by with so many people that love you and love to celebrate you was the most beautiful thing ever! As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end. Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though..”

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Shibani Dandekar shared pictures from her Mehendi bash. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani revealed in her caption that her Boho Mehendi bash was thrown by her best friends Payal Singhal and Nehali Kotian. In the photos, Shibani is seen clad in a gorgeous colourful sharara set with perfect hair and makeup for a fun-filled Mehendi. From dancing with beau Farhan to applying Mehendi on his palm, Shibani could be seen having a blast at the Mehendi function. She could also be seen posing with Shabana Azmi and others.

