'We just parted...': Farhan Akhtar opens up on Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

Last month, Farhan Akhtar made an exciting announcement about the third installment of his iconic franchise, Don and introduced the new face of the character as Ranveer Singh. This revelation left superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans disappointed who were eagerly anticipating his return to the role. The release of Ranveer's first look as the new Don caused a frenzy on the internet. In a recent interview, Farhan discussed the casting change and revealed the reasons behind parting ways with Shah Rukh. He also expressed his enthusiasm about having Ranveer on board for the project.

Farhan Akhtar on parting ways with Shah Rukh Khan for Don franchise

In a recent interview with Variety, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar discussed the casting change for the iconic character of Don, which transitioned from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh. Farhan explained that he and Shah Rukh couldn't come to an agreement on the story direction, leading to their mutual decision to part ways. He said, “I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is.”

Farhan Akhtar on having Ranveer Singh on board for Don 3

Farhan Akhtar shared his excitement about Ranveer headlining the film Don 3, mentioning that the latter is incredibly charged up for the project. He stated, “I’m really excited Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak.”

The first look teaser of the movie introduced Ranveer in a dashing and charismatic avatar, where he delivered impactful dialogues. The Gully Boy has expressed his determination to honor the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who received immense love for their respective portrayals of Don. The film's production is set to commence in 2025, and there have been reports suggesting that Kiara Advani is being considered as the female lead.

