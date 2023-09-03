'We made our mistakes...': Anurag Kashyap reveals he is 'friends' with ex-wives Aarti Bajaj, Kalki Koechlin

Anurag Kashyap is a highly renowned filmmaker in Bollywood, known for making some of the most memorable movies. He began his directorial journey with Paanch in 2003 and continued to helm successful films like Kennedy, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dobaaraa, Dev.D, Black Friday, Gulaal, Lust Stories, Satya, Manmarziyaan, Masaan, Bombay Talkies, and many others that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. The filmmaker and Aarti Bajaj were in a marriage that lasted from 1997 to 2009, while Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin were married from 2011 to 2015. While it's quite usual for Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wives, Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, to publicly show their support for each other on social media, recently, the filmmaker has opened up about his equation with them.

Anurag Kashyap opens up about his equation with his ex-wives

During a recent interview with Zoom, Anurag Kashyap opened up about his equation with his ex-wives. He shared they've grown to a point where they can admit their past mistakes and have an “honest” discussion about them. He said, “When we were young, we made our mistakes. We are mature enough to admit to our mistakes and address our mistakes. Hota hai, abhi bhi kuch pending nikal aata hai. We are friends, Aarti still edits my work, usko kabhi bhi gussa aa sakta hai. (She can get angry at any point). But we are friends first. The same thing is true with Kalki. There is an age when we are immature, we are blind, but then a time comes when we become mature and understand things. Till we talk to each other with honesty, that bitterness doesn’t stay for long. Bitterness is only between those couples who don’t talk to each other with honesty.”

About Anurag Kashyap’s past marriages

Anurag Kashyap was married to film editor Aarti Bajaj, and they have a daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap, who is an influencer. Afterward, he married actress Kalki Koechlin, but they got divorced in 2015. Anurag has a friendly and amicable relationship with both of his ex-wives. Last year, during the month of August 2022, he also shared a picture with Aarti and Kalki, referring to them as his “Two pillars.”

