‘We’re just friends’: Sharvari Wagh on dating rumours with Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari Wagh recently made headlines for her stint in the romance crime drama movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Along with it, she also created buzz for her ongoing romance rumours with actor Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal. For those unaware, Sunny and Sharvari teamed up for the web series, The Forgotten Army and ever since then, the duo share a great bond of camaraderie with each other.

Now, in a recent interaction with India.com, when Wagh was asked about her romantic link-up with Sunny Kaushal, the actress immediately rubbished all the ongoing rumours. She said, “We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now. Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours.’”

During the same interaction, the actress was also asked to describe the most dreamy wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. According to Sharvari, the wedding was exactly lavish like the photos. She also used three words to describe their nuptials, “It was exactly how their pictures have come out. It was really pure, happy and a very intimate wedding. Those are the perfect three words to describe their wedding.”

In terms of work, before bagging the main role in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari has reportedly worked as an assistant director in the movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Post the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2, she has Maharaja in the pipeline.

