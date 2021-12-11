We’re very happy: Sham Kaushal thanks all for blessing his son Vicky Kaushal and bahu Katrina Kaif

We are still not over the beautiful royal pictures and wedding of the Bollywood icons Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Fans and celebrities are still buzzing with excitement from the celebrations. The grand event was held at Fort Barwara, a historical fort that has been transformed into the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It was truly the wedding of the dreams. Just yesterday, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal made a beautiful post welcoming his bhabhi to the fam. Sharing a wedding pic, he wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji.” Now, another member of the Kaushal clan has come forward to express his love and gratitude, and it is none other than Papa Kaushal!

In a recent video with the media, Sham Kaushal could be seen heartily distributing sweets and thanking fans for all their good wishes. In the interview, he said, “Aap logo ki blessings hai humaare saath,” with folded hands. The happiness and gratitude was clearly visible on his face. The video showed a proud father, spreading his happiness and distributing sweets on the occasion of his son’s marriage.

Check Sham Kaushal's interview HERE

Vicky and Katrina made their first appearance as husband and wife on Friday afternoon after they were spotted leaving Jaipur after their exotic wedding. All their family members were also snapped at the Jaipur Airport leaving for Mumbai. According to reports, Vicky and Kaushal are to settle in their new home in the Juhu suburbs in Bombay.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal send a token of love to B’Town celebs; Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra share VIDEO