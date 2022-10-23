We saw Kohli's comeback, now it's your turn: Say fans as Shah Rukh Khan hails Virat Kohli for India's win
Like everyone else, Shah Rukh too is beaming with joy after India won the match today.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan might be busy shooting for his upcoming films, but he surely had the time to watch India's match against Pakistan. Like everyone else, Shah Rukh too is beaming with joy after India won the match today. The entire country is celebrating the glorious win and hailing Virat Kohli's exciting innings. SRK took to Twitter to express his excitement.
'Happy Diwali starts right now!'
King Khan is currently busy shooting for Atlee's Jawan. Amid his busy schedule, the actor got to witness India's big victory against Pakistan on Sunday. A while ago, the superstar took to his Twitter handle to post a praising note for team India and Virat. He said that it was inspiring to see Virat cry and smile at the same time. Shah Rukh also wrote about his song Chak De India which was playing in the background after India won the match.
Shah Rukh's tweet read, "So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!" Have a look:
After he shared the post, fans were seen dropping heart emojis. Some of them even mentioned his upcoming film, Pathaan. A fan wrote, "And the New Year for your fans will start on 25th Jan 2023 #Pathaan." Another fan wrote, "We saw the Comeback of King Kohli! Now it's your turn KING KHAN LET'S GO !!"
Work front
Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After five long years, the actor will be seen setting the screens on fire with three releases in 2023. He is returning with Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.
