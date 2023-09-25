'We stand on the shoulders of...': Fardeen Khan remembers father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary

Feroz Khan was and remains one of the most popular and successful actors in the history of Bollywood. He acted in and directed several blockbusters in his career. Today, September 25th marks his birth anniversary. His son and actor Fardeen Khan recently took to Instagram to remember his late father and share an interesting fact about him.

Fardeen Khan remembers his father Feroz Khan

Actor Fardeen Khan took to his Instagram today to share a long and heartfelt note on his late father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary. He wrote: "There have been countless actors who have captivated audiences with their talent, hard work and charisma. Among them my father, Feroz Khan, stands as a trailblazer, not only for his remarkable contribution to the evolution and progress of Indian cinema but also for his unwavering commitment to his secular ideals."

Khan then further added that his father was one of the first mainstream actors in Bollywood to use his real name as his screen name. "It undoubtedly must have been a very difficult decision for him as it had a direct bearing on his career prospects because at the time, due to the torment and trauma caused by India’s partition, Muslims were viewed with great scepticism", he added.

In the same post, Khan noted that the success of films like Baahubali, RRR, Gadar 2, Pathan and Jawan "symbolise the spirit of unity and acceptance of our amazingly diverse audience." The actor concluded the post by saying that his sister Laila and he miss their father. He wrote: "We stand on the shoulders of giants like you and you will always be remembered as the original Khan."

Saira Banu also shared a post in remembrance of Feroz Khan

Veteran actress Saira Banu also wrote a post on Instagram remembering the late Feroz Khan. She wrote about her experience of working with him on a film called Aadmi aur Insaan. "This is the first time I worked with Feroz, the industry’s style icon, dashingly handsome and famous for his sophisticated looks. He was well-mannered and soft-spoken", she wrote. Banu also added that despite the lineup, she could only do two films with him. Later, Khan turned into a producer-director and offered her the lead role in his film called Apradh. However, due to her prior commitment to Manoj Kumar for Purab aur Paschim, Banu had to decline the offer.

