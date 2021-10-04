We Stand With SRK: Netizens stand in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s controversy

SRK’s son along with others were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai. Aryan was allegedly at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai when the NCB conducted a raid. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Several of SRK’s fans took to Twitter and trended a hashtag ‘#WeStandWithSRK’. Many of his followers tweeted in support of the actor after his eldest son Aryan Khan got embroiled in a drugs-related controversy. Narcotics Control Bureau has released an official statement on the arrest, “In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Trollers can keep on trolling #WeStandWithSRK — Abhishek (@Sheks25) October 3, 2021

Thank you for some sensible ppl#WeStandWithSRK https://t.co/kePV3raVkW — Sonam Sharma (@sonam96) October 3, 2021

Yes guys we all know that #aryankhanisinnocent , I have faith In SRK and his teachings. His children could never get into in such things. #WeStandWithSRK. We trust you @iamsrk — Muskan (@Muski39859491) October 3, 2021

I have no status that I can do anything, being a fan, I can pray that @iamsrk sir, wherever you are, you are fine and may Allah make everything right. #WeStandWithSRK — Mere (@Mere60070483) October 3, 2021

Stop spreading fake news n negatively.#WeStandWithSRK — Nahid (@Nahid57565110) October 3, 2021

NCB’s statement further read, “The honorable court granted 1 day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honorable court tomorrow for their judicial custody. Further, remaining 5 accused namely Nupur satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak jaiswal, Gomit chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honorable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical”.

