We totally love nayi dulhan Patralekhaa's mangalsutra as she gets spotted with Rajkummar Rao; PICS

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally sealed the deal in an intimate wedding that took place on Monday, November 15. Now, we spotted the couple as they landed in the city for the first time after their dreamy wedding. The newlyweds looked extremely happy as they posed for the shutterbugs outside the airport. But what caught our attention was the sparkling mangalsutra of the CityLights actress.

Patralekhaa made her debut donning a mangalsutra for the first time while making her public appearance with hubby Rajkummar Rao. While the nayi Dulhan looked regal in a classic red saree, on the other hand, Rajkummar opted for an all-white look that was matched with spotless shoes. The couple sported an infectious smile as they walked hand-in-hand as the cameras captured them. Speaking of Patralekhaa’s managalsutra, the statement jewellery surely accentuated her simple yet elegant traditional look.

Check out the photos below:

This comes just days after Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made their marriage official on Instagram by sharing a slew of candid shots from their wedding ceremony. While sharing their first photos as the man and wife, Rajkummar penned a heartwarming note for his wifey. He articulated, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” The first photos of the duo as the man and wife has gone insanely viral on social media.

