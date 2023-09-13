‘We want to promote it like Jawan’: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was postponed for THIS reason

The year 2023 has really been quite exciting for all cinema buffs. This year witnessed the release of several anticipated films, including Pathaan, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, and now the most recent, Jawan. Interestingly, all these films managed to mint big moolah at the box office. In fact, some of them broke massive records at the box office. Nonetheless, amidst all this, another film for which fans have really been waiting with bated breath is the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. However, the release date of the film has been pushed further to December 1, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been a key factor for this postponement.

In an interview with India Today, Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series and producer of the film Animal, talked about the actual reason behind the shift in dates. He stated that Animal’ is a very good film made by the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will be released on December 1, which is the final date. They had to push the initial release back owing to some left-over work on the film.

He further cited the example of Jawan and exclaimed, "If you see, the advance booking for ‘Jawan’ was huge in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets, which is the South market. My director, actors, and heroine are from the South. ‘Animal’ is a pan-Indian film, so we are planning to do it in multiple languages, which is not just limited to dubbing in different languages. We want to promote it all over, like ‘Jawan’ did."

In addition to this, Bhushan further talked about Animal in the same interview and revealed that the film is a musical with eight songs in it. "So we have to dub the songs in different languages, and it takes time to get the correct for Ranbir Kapoor in other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Hence, we postponed it, and now we are very happy about the decision. So many films are now doing well in theaters. People are coming back. That’s a good sign for the box office."

About Animal

Animal is one the highly anticipated films starring Ranbir Kapoor along with Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal characters. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was earlier slated to release on August 11 but fans were left disappointed as the makers announced a delay in the release earlier this year. The film will now hit the theatres on December 1.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

