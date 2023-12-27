'We were going through a rough time'; Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwani to award show
Abhishek Bachchan recalled going through a rough time when his dad Amitabh Bachchan's business failed. He would serve tea on set and wear old clothes to events.
Abhishek Bachchan has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades and showcased his acting skills in Refugee, Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and many more movies. But not everyone knows that there was a time when he didn’t have money to buy new clothes.
Abhishek Bachchan talks about going through a rough time
During the Galatta Plus Mega Hindi Roundtable 2023 with other actors, Abhishek Bachchan recalled attending a prestigious award function wearing the sherwani he wore to his sister’s wedding. Sharing about it, he said, “20 years ago, you planned months in advance about what you’d wear, and nobody was giving away free clothes in those days; you’d have to buy them yourself,” he said.
The Ghoomer actor added that stars would ensure they weren’t shooting that evening, and the entire industry would show up even if they weren’t nominated. “It was an occasion,” but back then, he would wonder what to wear to the coveted event. “It sounds weird to (say it now), but I didn’t have that many clothes, we couldn’t afford to. We were going through a rough time and trying to be as frugal as we could be,” he divulged.
Further on, Junior Bachchan said he wanted to go formal for the event but had nothing formal to wear. “I didn’t think it would be prudent to show up in jeans and a t-shirt. So, the sherwani that was made for my sister’s wedding a couple of years earlier, I wore that,” he revealed.
In the same interview, The Big Bull star said that since his father's business failed miserably, he left his education and flew back to be by Amitabh Bachchan's side.
"I left my college and came back. My father was going through a bit of a rough time financially. He had opened a company which racked up losses, so I said I need to be around my father, so I left my education, and I came back," he said, adding that before making his Bollywood debut, he became a production boy and used to make tea on sets. Abhishek also worked as a production assistant and assistant director.
ALSO READ: Did you know Abhishek Bachchan declined Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti; here’s why?
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024
entertainment
Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sharmila Tagore wants THESE two actresses to portray her role in her biopic