'We were going through a rough time'; Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwani to award show

Abhishek Bachchan has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades and showcased his acting skills in Refugee, Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and many more movies. But not everyone knows that there was a time when he didn’t have money to buy new clothes.

Abhishek Bachchan talks about going through a rough time

During the Galatta Plus Mega Hindi Roundtable 2023 with other actors, Abhishek Bachchan recalled attending a prestigious award function wearing the sherwani he wore to his sister’s wedding. Sharing about it, he said, “20 years ago, you planned months in advance about what you’d wear, and nobody was giving away free clothes in those days; you’d have to buy them yourself,” he said.

The Ghoomer actor added that stars would ensure they weren’t shooting that evening, and the entire industry would show up even if they weren’t nominated. “It was an occasion,” but back then, he would wonder what to wear to the coveted event. “It sounds weird to (say it now), but I didn’t have that many clothes, we couldn’t afford to. We were going through a rough time and trying to be as frugal as we could be,” he divulged.

Further on, Junior Bachchan said he wanted to go formal for the event but had nothing formal to wear. “I didn’t think it would be prudent to show up in jeans and a t-shirt. So, the sherwani that was made for my sister’s wedding a couple of years earlier, I wore that,” he revealed.

In the same interview, The Big Bull star said that since his father's business failed miserably, he left his education and flew back to be by Amitabh Bachchan's side.

"I left my college and came back. My father was going through a bit of a rough time financially. He had opened a company which racked up losses, so I said I need to be around my father, so I left my education, and I came back," he said, adding that before making his Bollywood debut, he became a production boy and used to make tea on sets. Abhishek also worked as a production assistant and assistant director.

