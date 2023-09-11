'We were staying in dharmashala..': Anurag Kashyap reveals how he made Gangs of Wasseypur on low budget

Anurag Kashyap is a maverick and prolific filmmaker of Bollywood. In his long career, he has locked horns with authorities and the censor board for his and other's films. All through his career trajectory, he has championed independent voices and frequently works with newcomers. One of the prime examples of this is his 2012 two-part crime drama film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Anurag Kashyap reveals how he cut costs in Gangs of Wasseypur

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the host Karishma Mehta recalled how Huma Qureshi told her that the hotel she was staying in during the shooting of Gangs of Wasseypur was bad. However, she did not complain after finding out that the hotel Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were staying in was "even worse." Kashyap revealed, "Me, Nawaz and Rajeev Ravi the cameraman, we were staying in dharamshala. So they at least had a hotel." He further added, "That's the only way we could make it. We had like a 300 rupees a day room."

When asked about his fondest memory of shooting the film, Kashyap revealed "Whenever we pulled up shots." The director then revealed that they actually shot the blowing up the mountain for a shot as they could not afford to actually do it. He also revealed that the warm response of the film "did not sink in for a very long time" to him. Gangs of Wasseypur was released in 2012 and catapulted Nawaz, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, and others into stardom. The film remains an important landmark of Kashyap's career.

Anurag Kashyap on the work front

Kashyap was recently seen acting alongside Nawazuddin in the crime drama Haddi. The film was directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma and was released on OTT on September 7. His directorial venture Kennedy had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. He will be also acting in the Tamil film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

