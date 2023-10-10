'We were woken up...': Nushrratt Bharuccha drops official statement post returning to India from war-hit Israel

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently underwent a harrowing experience when she found herself stranded in Israel amid the ongoing conflict sparked by an attack from the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Nushrratt has safely returned to India and has released an official statement detailing her experience. In the statement, she expresses gratitude towards the authorities and provides insights into the challenging situation she faced.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares official statement after returning from war-hit Israel

On Tuesday, October 10, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared an official statement on her Instagram, beginning with, “The last week will forever remain etched in my memory...a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the final 36 hours of which will remain the most unforgettable and daunting of my life…”

Nushrratt had been in Israel to attend the premiere of her movie Akelli at the Haifa International Film Festival alongside her co-stars Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous. She narrated how their trip, almost concluding with a celebratory dinner on October 6, took a drastic turn the next day.

Describing the sudden change in atmosphere, she said, “But Saturday morning was nothing like the previous evening's celebration. We were woken up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off, a blaring siren, and complete and utter panic as we were all rushed down into a 'shelter' in the basement of our hotel. It was only when we emerged from in there, after what seemed like an endless wait, that we learnt that Israel was under attack. Nothing could have prepared us for this news.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares experience and thanks authorities in video message

Sharing the video, Nushrratt said, “Hi everyone. I wanted to take a moment and say thank you to everyone for their messages, for their prayers, for their wishes. I am back, I am home, I am safe, I am fine. But just 2 days back I woke up in a hotel room in Tel Aviv with bomb sounds around me and sirens blaring and we were taken down to a basement and shelter areas. Mai pehle aise situation me kabhi rahi nahi hu but aaj jab mai apne ghar me uthti hu with no sounds and feeling safe and feeling fine, toh mujhe realize ho raha hai ki kitni badi baat hai. Hum kitne fortunate hai ki hum iss country me hai, ki hum protected hai, hum safe hai. So I wanna take this moment and say thankyou to the government of India, say thank you to the Indian embassy, say thank you to the Israel embassy for guiding us, for advising us and making it possible for me to come back home to my country safe and sound. I also wanna take a moment to extend prayers and wishes to the people still stuck in the war and I really hope for peace very soon.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha sings Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan at Akelli premiere in Israel before Hamas attack; VIRAL video