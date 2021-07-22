We wonder what left Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in splits; See Pic

partner-in-crime on the set is none other than her sister Karisma Kapoor. We know this as the Laal Singh Chaddha star took to social media to drop a glimpse of her collaboration with Karisma and director Punit Malhotra on Thursday. The photo that Kareena shared only gave away a bit of the fun that the Kapoor sisters were up to on the sets. However, the photo that Karisma shared has left us wondering about Bebo and Lolo's on set shenanigans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared a behind-the-scenes photo in which she is seen laughing her heart out while Kareena can be seen caught in a candid moment. The Laal Singh Chaddha star could be seen trying to control her laughter while her sister Karisma is in splits. For the shoot, Kareena is seen clad in a red dress with a plunging neckline with perfect hair and makeup. On the other hand, Karisma is seen clad in black pants with green and white top. The two sisters seemed to be having a lot of fun on the sets and the BTS photo is just a glimpse of it. Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, "Always special shooting with bebo something exciting coming soon."

Take a look at photo:

As soon as the photos surfaced on social media, fans started sharing them and dropping comments on the same. Punit, who shot with Kareena and Karisma, also dropped a comment. He wrote, "Finally got to work with you maam. And loved the graph." Fans too were excited to see the Kapoor sisters working together. A fan wrote, "CANT WAIT!!!!" A fan wrote, "UFFFFFF STUNNERS." A fan wrote, "Queens."

In another photo that was shared by Kareena, Punit was in the frame with both the sisters. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Sir Your the best," as she poked fun at him with a couple of smileys.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen with in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is being helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her dinner for 'Monday night clean'; See Pic to know how