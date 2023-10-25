‘We’d be nothing without you’: Alia Bhatt pens note on Soni Razdan’s birthday; Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘samdhanji’

Today marks the birthday celebration of Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan. The tight bond shared between Alia, her sister Shaheen, and their mother is prominently displayed on social media. Through the sharing of pictures and videos on special occasions, they provide glimpses of the warmth and love within their family. As the veteran actress adds another year to her life, heartfelt birthday wishes poured in from her daughters and Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who often spends time with her 'samdhan.'

Alia Bhatt shares throwback PIC with Soni Razdan and pens a heartfelt note on her birthday

On Wednesday, October 25, Alia Bhatt shared a nostalgic moment on Instagram, posting a throwback picture from her childhood where she's sitting on her mother Soni Razdan's lap. In another photo from more recent years, Alia and her mother share hearty laughter with wide smiles.

In a heartfelt caption, Alia recounted the story behind the old photo, saying, “On your birthday I look back at one of my birthdays.. I spent the whole party sitting on your lap cause I was too scared of the inflated Godzilla which I drove you up the wall to get me.. But nonetheless I look perfectly content and happy and clearly there’s no place I’d rather be..”

Expressing her gratitude, Alia concluded with, “Happy birthday mothership .. we’d be nothing without you.. grateful for you every single minute every single day.. love you.”

Take a look!

Touched by Alia's post, Soni ji wrote a heartfelt response in the comments, saying, “Thank you my sweetheart light of my life and centre of my soul … my lap is yours always and so is my love."

Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt share birthday wishes for Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, shared a delightful selfie featuring Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others, extending warm wishes with the caption, “Happy happy samdhanji. Love n hugs.”

Shaheen Bhatt shared a heartfelt series of photos with her mother, capturing moments from their vacations, events, and her childhood. She expressed her love with a touching caption, saying, “Centre of my universe - then, now, always. Happy Birthday ma.”

In response to Shaheen's birthday wishes, Soni Razdan expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you my darling child you are the core of my (heart) and soul and all the rest of it you make my world turn and my heart so so happy.”

