'We’d go for a drive...': Farida Jalal on her bonding with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan in their courtship

Farida Jalal has been active in the industry for several decades. In her long career, she has acted in several big stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in a number of projects. Throughout her acting career, she has shared a very strong bond of friendship with Big B and Jaya Bachchan even before they tied the knot.

Farida Jalal on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Farida Jalal opened up about her friendship with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She said, "I have a very old relationship with Amitji and an older one with Jaya. We have a lot of love for each other even today. Even though we don’t meet that often, it has not affected the love we share for each other." She further talked about spending time with the two. "Back then, we had a big group, and we always used to meet up. I remember when Amitabh and Jaya were in the midst of their courtship days before getting married. They would pick me up from my house in Pali Hills at night, and we’d go for a drive to have coffee at Taj", she added.

Farida and Bachchan have worked together on several films including Majboor and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham among others. She also revealed that the superstar still wishes on her birthdays.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Workwise, Mr. Bachchan is currently busy hosting the 15th season of the successful television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in a special appearance in R. Balki's Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. He will be next seen in the action thriller film Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he also has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. The multi-lingual science fiction action film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It will be released theatrically in 2024.

