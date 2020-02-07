Wedding bells for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in December 2020 post Brahmastra release?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in the headlines post Brahmastra’s release date announcement. As per a recent report, Ranbir and Alia might be all set to marry each other in December 2020 post their ambitious project hits the screens.

Two of the biggest stars in Bollywood, and have been the talk of the town for the longest time for two reasons. One pertains to Alia and Ranbir’s film Brahmastra and other relates to their rumoured wedding. Adding fuel to the fire, a report that is out in Open Magazine claims that Alia and Ranbir are all set to marry each other in December 2020. The duo was recently spotted attending Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding with Anissa and also joined the lovebirds.

Now, as per a report in the Open Magazine, Alia has been reportedly looking to take up an easy breezy role in terms of work. Not just this, the report claimed that Alia’s 2020 might end on a happy note as she may walk down the aisle with beau Ranbir Kapoor post the release of Brahmastra. Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir’s families have met and have sent out invites to all close ones to block the dates for December 2020 when the two will be marrying each other.

In the past too, several reports have come in claiming that Ranbir and Alia are thinking about tying the knot. More recently, the two were spotted while heading to New Delhi to meet who was hospitalised for an infection. Later, when Alia and Ranbir returned to Mumbai, they were snapped at the airport together. Amidst all the buzz, photos from Armaan and Anissa’s wedding reception of Alia and Ranbir posing with Neetu Kapoor sparked off rumours of an impending wedding.

In the past, Alia has laughed off the rumours of marriage to Ranbir when a card had surfaced on social media. Now, as per the new report of Open Magazine, it seems wedding bells may indeed be coming for Alia and Ranbir in December 2020. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action film Brahmastra. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is slated to be released on December 4, 2020.

