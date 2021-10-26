Wedding bells for Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal? Deets Inside

Although actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always refrained from conforming their relationship, rumour mills has it that they have fallen head over heels for each other. A month ago, Roka rumours of the two took social media by storm. Now, adding fuel to fire, ETimes has reported that the rumoured lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in the month of December this year. However, an official confirmation from both parties is yet awaited.

A source has confirmed to ETimes that the wedding preparation of the wedding has already begun in full swing. Reportedly, the outfits of the wedding will be designed by fashion maverick Sabyasachi. Moreover, currently, the couple is reportedly choosing fabrics for their big day. The source further confirms that their wedding may take place anytime in the month of November or December.

"Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble. The wedding will take place in November-December," the report claims. Speaking of their bond, rumours of Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal began back in the year 2018. It so happened that while making an appearance on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina Kaif openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen.

Later when Kaushal graced the same show, the Uri star was shown short footage of Katrina’s answer. Enticed by her beauty, Vicky nearly fainted while listening to Katrina’s statement. Later in 2019, the duo trended big time after being spotted on a dinner date together in the dream city, Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media, thereby sparking romance rumours online.

Ever since then, fans believe that the duo are in a relationship. Now, seemingly that the couple is all set to welcome a new chapter of their lives. For those unaware, before Katrina Kaif headed for the shoot of Tiger 3, Roka rumours of the couple left their fans rejoiced. However, Katrina’s team later confirmed that were no truth to the online rumours. Well, now we just have to wait for the couple to reveal the truth.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal on engagement rumours with Katrina Kaif: They make you laugh, then you carry on with your work