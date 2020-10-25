Is wedding on the cards for lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda? Here’s what the actor has to say

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating for a while and the actor can’t stop gushing about his lady love.

It seems to be the wedding season going on tinselvile. After Neha Kakkar tied the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh, Aditya Narayan is also set to tie the knot with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. While the tinselvile is buzzing with news of several celeb wedding, all eyes are on another couple. We are talking about Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The Pagalpani couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and they are going strong with their relationship. Interestingly, there has been a buzz that Pulkit and Kriti are planning to tie the knot soon.

So, when the Jai Ho actor was quizzed if the wedding was on the cards for them, Pulkit’s reply left everyone surprised. During his conversation with Times Now, he stated that the two aren’t planning to tie the knot anytime soon as they have decided to focus on their respective careers. "No yaar because as of now we want to focus on our careers. Because how many times in life are we going to get a chance to work with Anees Bazmee, Bejoy Nambiar, Films, T Series, all back-to-back. If God is blessing us and aap par kaam hi kaam aa raha hai, uss kaam pe concentrate karo. That is what we are focusing on," he added.

However, Pulkit can’t stop gushing about Kriti and stated that the actress keeps him grounded. “She grounds me, she completes me, and she has brought a lot of khairat in my life. I hope I have done something good and that's why I have found her,” he was quoted saying. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Pulkit will be next seen on Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi.

