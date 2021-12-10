Wedding ring worth 7.4 lakh to timing of 7 pheras, 10 INSIDE DETAILS of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy destination wedding in Rajasthan yesterday, on the 9th of December. The lovebirds bonded in sacred union in the presence of family members and close friends. Last night, when Vicky and Katrina shared priceless moments from their special day, celebrities and fans flooded their posts with love. But there are several exciting inside details about this big fat Indian wedding. From the cost of the bride and groom’s wedding rings to details about the mandap, pheras, and Dulhan Katrina’s Mangalsutra, we know it all. Read on, while you feast on the photos by the Wedding Filmers!

VicKat’s stunning wedding rings worth lakhs:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal opted for Tiffany for their wedding rings. While Katrina could be seen donning a rectangular blue platinum ring that featured a double row of round diamonds from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs. 7.4 lakhs ($ 9,800), Vicky Kaushal adorned a Tiffany Classic worth 1, 28,580 INR ($ 1,700).

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Tiffany Wedding Ring Pic: Dulhan's platinum wedding ring costs a whopping Rs 7.4 lakh

Royal Sabyasachi wedding ensembles and jewelry for Vicky and Katrina:

Dulhan Katrina and Dulha Vicky were adorned in Sabyasachi outfits and jewelry on their special day. While Katrina donned a bright red saree, Vicky slayed in an ivory sherwani.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif is the PERFECT Sabyasachi bride in a red and gold lehenga for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif’s customized Kaleeras featuring messages from the Bible

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kaleeras’ that were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages from the Bible chosen by the bride herself. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves. The bride wore it ahead of her 'Chooda'. Our source also revealed that the ‘Kaleeras’ contained words from Bible like Cleo, Elysian.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif's 'kaleeras' had birds with unique messages from Bible given by Dulhan herself

Vicky and Katrina’s 7 Pheras:

The newlywed got married as per traditional Hindu rituals. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the couple took their 7 pheras within 3:30 to 3:45 pm on the afternoon of December 9th. A source close to the development informed us, “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take ‘7 pheras’ today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple.”

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Bride and groom to take '7 pheras' within THIS time

Journey to the Mandap:

Our sources informed us that Katrina arrived at the mandap seated on a beautiful doli adorned with flowers, whereas groom Vicky Kaushal came in a vintage car after his sehra bandi. Sources close to the development also revealed that the mandap was amidst a sheesh mahal in the fort and faced a temple, and it was decorated in colours of yellow, orange, and pink.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride arrives in doli adorned with flowers wearing Sabyasachi pink lehenga

A Gulaabi Sangeet:

Both Katrina and Vicky painted the scene Gulaabi on their sangeet. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the lovebirds twinned on their Sangeet. While Katrina donned a pink lehenga, Vicky wore a sherwani with roses on it.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif wore pink lehenga, Vicky Kaushal wore a sherwani for sangeet; Details Inside

All about that Bijlee-Bijlee:

Ahead of their big day on December 9th, Katrina and Vicky grooved to the beats of some smashing numbers on their Sangeet. As per our sources, the newlyweds danced their hearts out on Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, which the singer performed with Aastha Gill.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal danced away at smashing Sangeet to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee

A 5-tier cake for VickTrina’s Sangeet:

The newlyweds shelled a whopping 4.5 lakhs on their Sangeet cake. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Katrina and Vicky's Sangeet cake was made by a well-known Delhi-based patissier named Myrra Jhunjhunwala. The dreamy five-tier cake was replete with berries.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shelled out a whopping Rs 4.5 lakhs for Sangeet cake; Details Inside

Vicky, Katrina’s wedding day footage to be sold to OTT giant for a BOMB:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been extremely secretive and private about all the preparations leading up to their D-Day. While no mobile phones were allowed on Vicky and Kat’s wedding ceremonies, Pinkvilla learned from a source close to the development that the duo has been offered a whooping deal of 100 crores to get their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get a 100 crore offer from an OTT giant for their wedding footage

Groom’s father Sham Kaushal ‘very happy’:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, singer Gurdas Maan’s wife Manjeet Maan shared the families’ reaction to Vicky and Katrina’s nuptials. Manjeet Maan revealed that the groom’s father Sham Kaushal is very happy. “Sham ji is very happy, and so is everyone in their family. They have a lot of people who love them,” she said.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding EXCLUSIVE: Manjeet Maan says duo looked beautiful; Adds ‘Sham ji is happy’