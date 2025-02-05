Wedding with a Cause: Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s Celebration of Love, Inclusion, and Social Impact

Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani is all set to tie the knot with Diva Shah on February 7. Amid the speculation of a star-studded wedding with global stars like Taylor Swift performing at the wedding, Gautam Adani has clarified that the wedding will be a simple, traditional, and private affair with close family and friends in attendance.

The Adani family has always been a strong advocate for social empowerment. Integrating this into the upcoming wedding, they have decided to turn this into a wedding with a cause. Jeet Adani has been a consistent supporter of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and NGOs helping the community. Turning this into more of a movement, the couple plans to inspire others to celebrate the talent and potential of those often overlooked.

In the days leading up to the grand affair, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah were spotted at Mitti Cafe, an NGO that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Personally extending a wedding invitation to the team, the family has a longstanding connection with the NGO. Jeet has also previously inaugurated Mitti Cafe at the Mumbai International Airport.

Along with this, the family also managed to rope in celebrity designer Manish Malhotra to join hands with their cause. He has collaborated with the Family of Disabled NGO to design a stunning pair of shawls for the wedding. Already celebrating artisans with his designs, Malhotra has marked a historic moment in the industry, blending fashion with cause.

Advertisement

It doesn’t stop there, the Adani family is also bringing on board multiple other NGOs associated with PwDs such as Kai Rassi and other artisans associated with the Adani Foundation. Kasi Rassi will be designing elegant placards with information on products by FOD(Family of Disabled), along with digitally printed plates.

Artisans like Nikita Ji from Ahmedabad will be creating custom beaded necklaces and kamarbands, while Prakash Ji, a nail artist will be crafting unique bookmarks using his unique nail art technique by using his fingernail to create it, making each piece a true work of art. Munna Ji and Nazmeen, a father-daughter duo from Firozabad will contribute stunning glass art pieces which will be used for wedding props. Bibaji Churi Wala from Jodhpur will provide three types of bangles, including Lac bangles, which represent traditional craftsmanship. Jagdish Ji of Shankari Paithani Sarees from Yeola, Nashik is supplying artisanal Paithani sarees, woven by 400 Karigars, as gifts to guests, supporting traditional Indian weaving. Nitaben and her self-help group called Meghdhanush Saheli from Mundra associated with Adani Foundation since 2016, is known for her beautiful mud art and they will be contributing her creations to our wedding.

Advertisement

From supporting NGOs to local artisans, the couple has created a wedding that reflects their commitment to society. Set to break new ground, this move will create a meaningful way for couples to reconsider the impact of their big day and celebrate artisans by creating employment. This step further cements the Adani family’s commitment to social impact and empowerment.