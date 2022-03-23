Wednesday Vibes: Madhuri Dixit shares a soothing reel; Fans say 'beautiful'

Madhuri Dixit is one such actress who literally has fans from every generation and there’s no denying that. The superstar has ruled Bollywood for many years and recently the actress made a comeback on the OTT platform with yet another rocking performance in ‘The Fame Game’. These days, the actress is quite active on her Instagram where she shares soulful dance reels and all her life updates and fans absolutely love that. Just on Wednesday, the actress shared a mesmerising reel and made us all fall in love with her gorgeousness.

In the reel that Madhuri Dixit shared on her Instagram, the actress reminded us of her ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ charm. As the wind cinematically flew her hair and she gave her gorgeous smiles, we couldn’t help but be amazed by her beauty. She wore a stunning, bling saree that suited her just too well. Her elegance and grace blended perfectly with her song choice for the reel: a melodious rendition of the song ‘Masakali’. Along with the reel, she wrote, “All it takes is a little breeze and lots of smiles #Reel #SetLike #Lookbook #ReelKaroFeelKaro #WednesdayVibes." As soon as she posted the reel, it went viral. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about her beauty. While one fan wrote, “Wow so beautiful,” another wrote, “mind-blowing”.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, she shared a reel where she was seen dancing with ‘The Fame Game’ co-stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul and even Riteish Deshmukh made a special appearance. It was an absolutely delightful clip that was a breath of fresh air for all their fans.

