Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt doles out words of wisdom about being oneself and it is about self love

Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has shared a thought provoking quote and it will win hearts.

has been one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and she has proved her mettle time and again in the industry. The actress made her debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year and ever since then, she has won hearts with her versatility. Apart from her acting prowess and stunning looks, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is also quite active on social media and each of her posts manages to take the internet by storm.

While Alia often keeps her fans intrigued with stunning pics of herself, she often shares some words of wisdom on social media and one of her posts has made it to our Wednesday Wisdom section. Recently, Alia had shared a thought provoking post about being true to oneself and it speaks volumes about self love. The Raazi actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a quote by Edwin Elliot which read as, “By being yourself, you put something wonderful in the world that was not there before.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post as she doled out words of wisdom:

Meanwhile, Alia has been on a roll on the professional front as she has some interesting movies in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and has also been roped in to play a key role in ’s multi-starrer period drama with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

