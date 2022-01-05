Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt has the perfect advice for those struggling to begin as New Year kicks off

Many times, we all struggle with getting ourselves out there and doing what needs to be done. As the New Year has kicked off, many people may be struggling with procrastination. For all those, Alia Bhatt has a perfect piece of advice that will not only get you moving but also motivate you to start. Alia, who recently returned to Mumbai after a New Year vacay with Ranbir Kapoor in Africa, shared important words of wisdom that will certainly serve as a guide for everyone.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a quote by Arthur Ashe about doing what needs to be done. The Raazi actress herself seemed motivated to kick off the New Year as she shared the motivating quote. The quote Alia shared reads as, "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." Alia often shares her mind on her social media handle via quotes of famous people and helps her avid fans by motivating and inspiring them.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently when Alia and Ranbir returned to Mumbai, they were surrounded by paparazzi at the airport. Ranbir managed to shield Alia from all of it and the gesture got caught on the camera. Also, a photo of Ranbir and Alia from their African vacay is also doing rounds on the internet and fans have been in awe of the duo.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film was recently postponed from release on January 7, 2022, as theatres shut down in several places in India amid rise in Omicron cases. Besides this, Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

