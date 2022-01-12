Wednesday Wisdom from Alia Bhatt is a lesson in vulnerability and courage we all need

Actress Alia Bhatt is among the stars who often share their thoughts with fans on social media via their posts and at times become a source of inspiration. Another Wednesday is here and well, like always, Alia is here with another pensive post that may just help you in understanding that vulnerability and courage are connected with each other. The Brahmastra star often takes inspiration from words of wisdom of other renowned people and this time, she picked Brené Brown, an American researcher.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a valuable quote by the researcher that explained that being vulnerable isn't weak. Instead, being vulnerable is a way to know how courageous one may be. The quote shared by Alia read, "Vulnerability is not weakness; it's our most accurate measure of courage." Like every week, this week too, she continued with her practice of sharing the 'good word.' The RRR star shared this quote with her fans to inspire and motivate them for the remainder of the week.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia recently dropped certain photos from her trip to the wild with beau Ranbir Kapoor on her social media handle. She flaunted Ranbir's photography skills by sharing photos of herself clicked by the Brahmastra star. The couple spent time together in the wild on New Year and Alia shared glimpses from the trip on social media.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra together. In December, the duo launched the motion poster for the film featuring Ranbir as Shiva. The film is all set to release this year on September 9, 2022. Besides this, Alia also has RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR that is ready for release.

Also Read|‘Alia Bhatt is a fire of her own’: When dad Mahesh Bhatt heaped praise on his daughter