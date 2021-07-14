Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt quotes Bill Gates about lessons from failure and what we must heed

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share words of wisdom by American business magnate, Bill Gates. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared his thoughts about success and failure.

Actress has made it a point to share important words of wisdom by inspiring personalities once a week with her followers and fans. Speaking of this, this week, Alia chose an inspiring statement by American business magnate Bill Gates. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, who is quite active on social media, often shares her thoughts via her handles with her fans. This time, she quoted Bill Gates about success and failure and left everyone inspired.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared an inspiring quote by Bill Gates in Hindi. It reads, "सफलता की ख़ुशी मनाना अच्छा है, पर उससे ज़रूरी है अपनी असफलता से सीख लेना। - Bill Gates (It is good to celebrate success, but it is important to learn from your failure.)" The Brahmastra star left everyone inspired by sharing some words of wisdom in mid-week. Every week, Alia makes it a point to share an inspiring post with her fans and this week, it seems it was about lessons from success and failure.

Take a look:

Recently, the actress also was in the news owing to a new film announcement with actors , Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and . The film is titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and will be helmed by . It promises to be a fun rom-com. It was announced on the occasion of Ranveer's birthday on July 6 with a video announcement.

Besides this, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi. The shoot of the film is wrapped and it is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia also is a part of SS Rajamouli's film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She will also be seen in Brahmastra with , Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt features in Akansha Ranjan's 'best moment of 2021' & their UNSEEN vacay pic is an ode to friendship

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×