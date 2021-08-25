Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt’s gives a perfect advice to find happiness and it is need of the hour

is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has managed to carve a niche for herself with her impressive acting skills. The diva had made her debut with Student of The Year and has managed to give several hit movies in her career of around a decade. Besides, Alia is also a social media star and enjoys a massive fan following there. In fact, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress also aces the art of keeping her social media fans intrigued.

Interestingly, Alia is also known for sharing quotes on social media account which win millions of hearts. Recently, Alia had shared a beautiful quote on finding happiness and it is the need of the hour. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said that in order to find happiness it is important to seek gratitude in life. Sharing the quote by Steve Maraboli, Alia wrote, “If you want to find happiness, find gratitude.” The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress captioned the image as “#TheGoodWord”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s word of wisdom quote:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in her kitty. The diva will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with , Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau . This isn’t all. Her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is also among the most anticipated movies of the movies. Besides, Alia has also begun shooting for directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and .

Also Read: Alia Bhatt chronicles 'random hair feels' in a selfie leaving us envious of her tresses; PIC