Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt’s million dollars quote about different perspective for life is need of the hour

Alia Bhatt is one actress who never misses a chance to take internet by a storm with her social media activities. Not just the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is known for sharing beautiful pics and updates about upcoming projects, she is also known for sharing some words of wisdom on her Instagram account which are often the need of the hour. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has once again shared a golden piece of advice that is winning hearts once again.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Student of The Year actress shared yet another thought provoking quote by Muhammad Ali which was all about looking at life from a different perspective and it is grabbing a lot of attention. She wrote, “Looking at life from a different perspective makes you realize that it’s not the deer that is crossing the road, rather it’s the road that is crossing the forest”. She captioned the quote as ‘The Good Word’ and it has made it our segment of Wednesday Wisdom

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also have Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.