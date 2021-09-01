Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt shares Gautam Buddha's quote on 'becoming what you think'; Check Out

Alia Bhatt is one of the top-most actresses of our Bollywood industry and the diva enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. She makes sure to keep her fans and followers entertained and intrigued with her pictures and videos. The bubbly actress continues to win hearts with her brilliant acting and has given several hit movies in her career till now. But, did you know that Alia is someone who keeps sharing beautiful quotes on her Instagram stories every now and then? Well, the recent quote the actress shared is all about thinking.

Taking to her Instagram stories Alia Bhatt shared a quote that read in Hindi. The quote read, “Jo hum sochte hain wo ban jaate hain”. This simply means we become what we think. Well, what an absolutely beautiful thought to have shared with her fans. As per the picture, this thought is from Gautam Buddha. Alias wrote #TheGoodWord on the story.

Take a look at ’s word of wisdom quote:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects in her kitty. The diva will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with , Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau . This isn’t all. Her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is also among the most anticipated movies of the movies. Besides, Alia has also begun shooting for directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and .

