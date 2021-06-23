  1. Home
Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt shares a golden life lesson about being humble during your journey

Alia Bhatt, who is quite active on Instagram, is grabbing attention with her words of wisdom.
Alia Bhatt is one actress who not just aces the art of winning hearts with her onscreen persona but also makes sure to interact with her fans on social media. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is quite active on Instagram and is known for taking the internet by a storm every time she posts a pic of herself. Apart from this, Alia has also been using the social media platform for dishing out some positive vibes as she often shares some words of wisdom.

Keeping up with the trajectory, Alia has once again won hearts as she shared yet another thought provoking quote on Instagram. This time the Gully Boy actress went on to share an important life lesson which was about being kind and humble during one’s journey as one move towards their goals. The quote, which was in Hindi and was written by an anonymous writer, read as, “Manjil chaahe jitni bhi unchi ho parantu raaste humesha apne pairon ke neeche hi hote hain.” Alia had captioned the quote as “#TheGoodWord”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, she has also collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time for Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer project RRR. Besides, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

