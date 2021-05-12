Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt shares golden words about making people smile and it is much needed amid pandemic

Alia Bhatt’s quote about making someone smile appears to be the need of the hour as the COVID 19 pandemic has been spreading a lot of negativity.

has been one of the actresses who has been quite active on social media. The Student of The Year actress is known for sharing some sizzling pics of herself be it with her family, from sets, with friends, or from her vacations. Besides, Alia also uses the social media platform to promote her movies as well. Amid this, the diva is also seen sharing some words of wisdom on Instagram which often prove the need of the hour given the crisis situation we are facing.

In today’s section of Wednesday Wisdom, we bring you one of the golden words shared by the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress. Alia had once taken to her Instagram handle and had shared a quote from Tamara Kulish wherein she emphasised on making other people smile along with themselves which is indeed the need of the hour given the trying times we are facing due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The quote read as, “Make someone smile every day, but never forget that you are someone too.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, the actress has been making the best use of the social media and has been raising awareness about COVID 19 resources. Besides, Alia had also expressed her gratitude towards nurses on the occasion of international nurses day for their unconditional sacrifices. She wrote, “You warm the hearts of many with your kindness and compassion. Thank you for putting yourself on the frontline and doing what you do every day.”

