Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt shares golden words about valuing oneself and it is the need of the hour

doesn’t need an introduction. The actress, who had made her debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year, has successfully managed to establish herself as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and has proved her mettle time and again on the silver screen. And apart from winning hearts with her acting chops, Alia is also quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Interestingly, the Raazi actress also aces the art of keeping her social media fam intrigued and often shares impressive posts on her Instagram account.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia took to her Instagram story and shared some words of wisdom which is all about valuing and loving oneself. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a quote by Rupi Kaur which read as, “How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you”. Alia captioned the image as #TheGoodWord”. Given the stressful and fast running lives of the present times, these golden words are, undoubtedly, the need of the hour.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s quote about loving oneself:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in her kitty. The diva will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with , Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Interestingly, she has recently joined the RRR team in Hyderabad to shoot for a grand song for the movie. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau . This isn’t all. Her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also among the most anticipated movies of the movies.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt joins RRR sets; Gives a sneak peek into her morning shoot schedule as she gets ready