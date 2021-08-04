Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt shares a thoughtful quote about not giving up in life & it is need of the hour

The nation is going through a tough time these days wherein we all have been cooped in our house courtesy the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The businesses have gone for a toss while the deadly pandemic has claimed lakhs of lives and it has been quite a mentally exhausting period for everyone. Needless to say, each one of us has been looking for a ray of hope to look forward to the positive and good times. Amid this, Alia Bhatt, who is quite active on social media, makes sure to keep her fans intrigued and motivated by her words of wisdom.

While the Student of the Year actress is often seen sharing beautiful selfies and posts about her upcoming project, her recent words of wisdom is winning hearts for all right reasons. Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a quote by Mary Kom which speaks volumes about not giving up in life. The quote read as, ‘Haar mat maano, humesha aagla mauka zaroor aata hai”. Alia captioned the image as, “#TheGoodWord”.

Take a look at ’s words of wisdom:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the pipeline. While she is gearing up for SS Rajamouli’s much talked about RRR with , Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau and her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali which is titled as Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also stars , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

