Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt shares a thoughtful quote about productivity and presence & it’s on point

’s social media activities are always a treat for the fans. The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, is known for sharing some stunning pics of herself be it from the sets, vacation or taking social media by a storm with her movie announcements and adorable posts for her loved ones. But the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is also known for sharing some words of wisdom which often win hearts and turn out to be the need of the hour.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has once again shared an interesting quote by Alan Watts which was all about productivity and stressing about the outcomes and it adds to our Wednesday Wisdom segment. The quote read as, “Stop measuring days by degree of productivity and start experiencing them by the degree of presence”. The Student of The Year actress captioned it as “The Good Word”. The actress had shared the post on her Instagram story and it was indeed the perfect quote which talks volumes about enjoying every bit of the journey.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s word of wisdom:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with , Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also have , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.