Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt's reminder that 'beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies' is what we need to heed

Alia Bhatt has come a long way from Student of the Year to RRR. She has created a niche for herself with her talented acting skills. The ‘Highway’ actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The 28-year-old actress never shies away from sharing her personal life with her loved ones and keeps her personality as transparent as she can. With nice clicks, beautiful reels and thoughtful captions, Alia surely knows how to keep her fans hooked to her gram.

Recently, Alia shared ‘Wednesday wisdom’ with her followers and it was deep, beautiful and equally thoughtful. The note shared by her on the Instagram story read, “Don’t forget: Beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies.” So simple yet so contemplative, right? Alia chose not to write any caption with it as the note is itself compelling. Previously, Alia had shared a beautiful picture with a background of stack of books. Its caption read, “here but not there, always far away somewhere.”

See Alia’s Insta story here:

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn, Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiwadi. She is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.