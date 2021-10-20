Wednesday Wisdom: Anushka Sharma shares a thoughtful quote about ‘note to self’ which is need of the hour

Anushka Sharma is one of the actresses who are perfectly synonymous with beauty and brains and she has proved it time and again. The actress is not just known for her stunning looks but she has also impressed people with her strong headed opinions and her line of work. Besides, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is quite active on social media and she never misses a chance to leave her fans intrigued with her Instagram posts. Interestingly, her recent Instagram post has made it to our Wednesday wisdom segment.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma shared her words of wisdom with a quote which was a note to oneself every time one feels overwhelmed, low and exhausted. Titled as ‘Note to self’, the post read as, “When things feel overwhelming, remember: One thought at a time, one task at a time, one day at a time.” The post clearly indicate that one should take things as per their pace and shouldn’t rush into things. Anushka had captioned it as “To whomsoever it may concern”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been on a break from acting for a while and has been enjoying her journey of motherhood. She and her husband Virat Kohli had welcomed their first child, baby girl Vamika, in January this year. She had even shared a beautiful pic with daughter Vamika on the occasion of Ashtami. She captioned the image as, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika”.