Wednesday Wisdom: Deepika Padukone shares a quote on personal calling and it is all about having faith

Deepika Padukone is an actress who is a perfect example of beauty with brains and she has proved it time and again. The actress has not just won millions of hearts with her stupendous acting skills and is undoubtedly a sight to watch on the big screen, but she is often seen leaving a mark with her opinions about life, relationships, mental health etc. Interestingly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress, who is quite active on social media, is also seen sharing words of wisdom with her fans on Instagram.

And Deepika's recent post on Instagram has made it to our Wednesday Wisdom section. Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika has shared a pic of a quote from one of Paulo Coelho’s books. The quote read as, “What is a personal calling? It is God’s blessing. It is the path that God chose for you here on Earth. Whenever we do something that fills us with enthusiasm, we are following our legend. However, we don't all have the courage to confront our own dream”.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post on personal calling:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in her kitty. The actress is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited comeback movie Pathaan which will also feature John Abraham in the lead. Besides, she will also be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Apart from these, Deepika will also be working on the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone: Staying grounded is very important, Ranveer and I talk about this very often