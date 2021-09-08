Wednesday Wisdom: Katrina Kaif doles out words of wisdom as she talks about life struggles

, who is quite active on social media, often takes the internet by a storm every time she shares a post on Instagram. From giving a glimpse of her workout to sharing her stunning selfies and dropping hints about her upcoming projects, each of Katrina’s Instagram posts are a thing among the fans. And while Katrina enjoys a massive fan following, the actress also manages to keep them intrigued with her impressive posts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Katrina has shared a thought proving post.

Yes! This week’s Wednesday Wisdom segment features Katrina’s post about life struggles. Taking to her Instagram story, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani actress shared a post that spoke about everyone facing struggles in their respective lives. The post read as, ““The truth is”, said the horse, “that no matter how it looks, everyone has their struggles””. Needless to say, this quote about life struggles is the need of the hour and speaks volumes about not giving up in life as everyone has their own battle to fight.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently working on the much talked about Tiger 3 with . The movie happens to be the third installment of the action thriller and will feature Salman and Katrina reprising their role of Tiger and Zoya respectively. Besides, Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi playing the role of the lead antagonist. Meanwhile. Katrina will also be seen trying her hands on horror comedy titled as Phone Bhoot which will also star Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

