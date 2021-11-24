Wednesday Wisdom: Kick start the day like Alia Bhatt with an inspiring quote about courage

It's Wednesday and mid-week and many of us may be seeking the wisdom to take on the remainder of the week. And it seems that Alia Bhatt just answered that request by dropping the inspiring words of Audrey Hepburn as Wednesday Wisdom. Alia, like every week, this week too opted for an inspiring quote to begin her day and well, decided to share it with her fans on social media to help them ace the remaining week like a pro.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a quote about courage that Audrey Hepburn spoke. In the quote shared by Alia, one could get inspiration about courage and how with it, we can go onto try again in life. It reads, "Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow." The quote seems to have impressed Alia in the middle of the week as she shared it with her fans on her handle.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is quite busy these days with the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The shoot of the film is going on in New Delhi and recently, a photo surfaced on social media where Alia and Ranveer were posing with director Karan Johar. Besides this, Alia is also gearing up for the release of her film, RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

