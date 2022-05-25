Wednesday Wisdom: Malaika Arora asks fans to enjoy life and make the days count

Malaika Arora is one such actress who never hesitates in expressing her views on social media. Be it about her personal life or professional life, she is always out there. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share some thoughts for the day. Today on a Wednesday we caught hold of an inspirational quote that she posted on her Instagram stories and gave us all the wisdom that is required. Her quote was all about time being precious and that we should enjoy our lives and not waste it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared a quote which read, “Memories remind us that nothing lasts forever. Time is precious and should not be wasted. Enjoy life and remember, don’t count the days, make the days count.” We can see this quote written on a nice white background on which we can see two people holding hands and walking with their backs facing us on a snowy day.

Check out Malaika Arora’s quote:

Meanwhile, recently Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her video calling her son Arhaan who is away for his studies. The pic had Arhaan dressed in a white coloured sandoz and was wearing a silver coloured chain. We could also see Malaika’s screen on the top right corner who appeared to be happy while talking to her darling son. The actress had kept her tresses open and had her natural make-up game on point. She captioned the image as, “My heart”.

On the other hand, Malaika has also been making headlines for her love affair with Arjun Kapoor. In her conversation with HELLO! India, Malaika pointed out the 'misogynist approach' to females dating younger men. “It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man,” she added.

ALSO READ: PIC: Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in an animal print monokini; Calls herself a ‘beach baby’